Cyprus Film Nights: Akamas at Meltemi

Cyprus, the national question, the current affairs, have inspired artists to create films, to document the reality, expose it and comment on it.

Meltemi is starting a new series of events, film screenings of Cypriot artists, about Cyprus.

Join us to watch the movies and discuss.

Akamas

Omeris, a Turkish Cypriot boy has been taught that human beings have no differences between them, whether they call themselves Greek or Turk, Muslim or Christian. When he falls in love with a Greek-Cypriot girl, he realizes that the world is not as he imagined it to be. The game of love has many surprises in store for him.

Destiny ordains that he fight so that he can stay with his beloved, at a moment when the people around him are moving in exactly the opposite direction, towards separation and partition. If he doesn’t want to be defeated he must fight the absurdity of fanaticism that is invading his personal life and is trying to crush it.

Love sees no borders, religion or nationality.

Based on a true story.

After the discussion we will connect with the director Panicos Chrysanthou through zoom to discuss about the movie.