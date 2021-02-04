Cyprus faces fine for non-implementation of EU directives on waste

The Legal Service of the Republic was really angry because of delay in the harmonization of the legislation of Cyprus with the EU directives for the management of waste and the danger of huge fines by the European Union.

The Directive was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 14 June 2018. The date for the implementation of the directives was on 5 July 2020 and since then the European Commission has sent four warning letters to the Republic of Cyprus.

According to the Attorney General, the denouncement of the Republic of Cyprus must be seen as certain since delays of domestic procedures do not justify the violation of the harmonizing deadline.