Cyprus’ European Court of Auditors nominated member’s statement on Thursday

Cyprus’ new nominated member for the European Court of Auditors Lefteris Christoforou’s statement before the Committee on Budgetary Control committee takes place on Thursday.

After two terms, the mandate of the current Cypriot ECA Member, Lazaros Stavrou Lazarou, will end on November 1, 2022.

Ruling Disy-affiliated Christoforou has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2014.

He has been a member of the Committee on Budgets since 2014 and on the Committee for Budgetary Control since 2019.

Before entering politics, he worked at now defunct Laiki Bank (Cyprus) from 1991 to 1996 and at Macedonia Thrace Bank (Greece) from 1985 to 1991.