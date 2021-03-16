Cyprus, EU elderly population on the rise

The EU population aged 65 years or over was 20.6% in 2020 and this is 3.0 percentage points higher than the corresponding share from a decade earlier.

In Cyprus, this percentage was 16.3% in 2020 compared to 16.1% in 2019 and 12.7% in 2011.

Across the EU Member States, the highest share of the elderly in the total population in 2020 was observed in Italy (23.2%), followed by Greece and Finland (22.3% each), Portugal (22.1%), Germany (21.8%) and Bulgaria (21.6%).

The lowest shares were recorded in Ireland (14.4%) and in Luxembourg (14.5%).

At regional level, the highest shares of elderly people were found in Chemnitz (29.3%) in Germany, followed by Liguria (28.7%) in Italy, Epirus (27.3%) in Greece, Limousin (27.1%) in France and Saxony-Anhalt (27.0%) in Germany.

The lowest shares were recorded in two overseas regions of France: Mayotte (2.7%) and French Guiana (6.1%), and the Spanish autonomous region of Melilla (11.1%).