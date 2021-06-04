Cyprus’ epidemiological picture still encouraging, weekly positivity rate at 0.1%

Cyprus’ epidemiological picture is still encouraging with the weekly positivity rate standing at 0.1%, according to the National Surveillance Report released on Friday.

The report with data up until Tuesday, June 1, shows that a total of 71,399 Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 361 died (case fatality risk: 0.5%).

Moreover, in the 14 days between May 19 and June 1, 1,154 cases were diagnosed with the cumulative diagnosis rate standing at 130 per 100,000 population.

The median age was 31 years and 51.4% were males (593) and 48.6% females (561).

Of these cases, 5.5% (63) were imported and 94.5% (1,091) were locally-acquired.

The data also shows that 66 people were still hospitalized and their median age is 65 years of whom 60.6% (40) are males and 37.9% (25) are from Nicosia district.

Out of the 19 patients in ICU, 16 are intubated and their median age is 67 years. Thirteen (68.4%) are males and 10 (52.6%) have pre-existing conditions.

At the same time, 84,130 RT PCR and 638,543 rapid antigen tests have been performed (9,474.1 RT PCR and 71,908 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population) in these 14 days.

The Covid-19 associated mortality is 40.7 per 100,000 population.