Cyprus enters 2nd phase of lockdown easing on Monday

Cyprus enters on Monday the 2nd phase of Covid measures relaxations with the reopening of schools for elementary pupils and third graders of high schools as well as of all shops, shopping centers and malls.

The cases reported daily are in a steady number and the positivity rate has dropped but the authorities call on citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to protocols and decrees, pointing out that lifting of restrictions should happen gradually and in a controlled manner to avoid setbacks.

Tomorrow museums and other archeological sites also open but with protocols in place for number of visitors. Lottery shops also open but the public is only allowed to place coupons and no chairs or tables are allowed.

Churches and other religious sites also reopen but the maximum number of churchgoers is 50. Home visits are also allowed for 4 people instead of 2.

Some professional sports activities also resume on Monday and training is allowed for 5 athletes including the coach in sports premises, parks and beaches. On February 13th the 2nd division soccer games will resume without any spectators.

All employees who return to work as well as teachers and all athletes over 12 must have a negative rapid test. The test needs to be repeated weekly.

Theaters and cinemas also reopen tomorrow but with a maximum number of spectators (50).

All passengers who arrive on the island from countries in categories A and B must self isolate for 72 hours and take a PCR test afterwards. Passengers from the UK need to self isolate for 7 days and have a negative test in order to exit the quarantine. This measure came into effect on December 21 to contain the new strain of the virus.

(CNA)

