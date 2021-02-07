News Local Cyprus enters 2nd phase of lockdown easing on Monday

Cyprus enters 2nd phase of lockdown easing on Monday

Cyprus enters on Monday the 2nd phase of Covid measures relaxations with the reopening of schools for elementary pupils and third graders of high schools as well as of all shops, shopping centers and malls.

The cases reported daily are in a steady number and the positivity rate has dropped but the authorities call on citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to protocols and decrees, pointing out that lifting of restrictions should happen gradually and in a controlled manner to avoid setbacks.

Tomorrow museums and other archeological sites also open but with protocols in place for number of visitors. Lottery shops also open but the public is only allowed to place coupons and no chairs or tables are allowed.

Churches and other religious sites also reopen but the maximum number of churchgoers is 50. Home visits are also allowed for 4 people instead of 2.

Some professional sports activities also resume on Monday and training is allowed for 5 athletes including the coach in sports premises, parks and beaches. On February 13th the 2nd division soccer games will resume without any spectators.

All employees who return to work as well as teachers and all athletes over 12 must have a negative rapid test. The test needs to be repeated weekly.

Theaters and cinemas also reopen tomorrow but with a maximum number of spectators (50).

All passengers who arrive on the island from countries in categories A and B must self isolate for 72 hours and take a PCR test afterwards. Passengers from the UK need to self isolate for 7 days and have a negative test in order to exit the quarantine. This measure came into effect on December 21 to contain the new strain of the virus.

(CNA)

Read more: Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleNicosia gallery launches virtual mini series inviting public to engage with art (video)
Next articleUPDATE-Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

Top Stories

Local

Greek Premier in Nicosia on Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to arrive to Nicosia on Monday for a working visit. According to a press release by the Presidency, Mitsotakis...
Read more
World

UPDATE-Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods...
Read more
Local

Cyprus enters 2nd phase of lockdown easing on Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus enters on Monday the 2nd phase of Covid measures relaxations with the reopening of schools for elementary pupils and third graders of high...
Read more
Local

Nicosia gallery launches virtual mini series inviting public to engage with art (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
The A.G. Leventis Gallery in Nicosia released on Saturday the first episode of its new free educational mini series for children and adults titled...
Read more
Local

Back to school on Monday for 60,000 pupils

Josephine Koumettou -
Schools and teachers are ready to welcome on Monday approximately 60,000 pupils who return to classes as Cyprus enters the second phase of lockdown...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Greek Premier in Nicosia on Monday

Josephine Koumettou -
Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to arrive to Nicosia on Monday for a working visit. According to a press release by the Presidency, Mitsotakis...
Read more
Local

Nicosia gallery launches virtual mini series inviting public to engage with art (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
The A.G. Leventis Gallery in Nicosia released on Saturday the first episode of its new free educational mini series for children and adults titled...
Read more
Local

Back to school on Monday for 60,000 pupils

Josephine Koumettou -
Schools and teachers are ready to welcome on Monday approximately 60,000 pupils who return to classes as Cyprus enters the second phase of lockdown...
Read more
Local

Pistacia terebinthus, the Forestry Department’s Tree of the Year

Josephine Koumettou -
Pistacia terebinthus (terebinth) is the Forestry Department's Tree of the Year for 2021. Terebinth is a deciduous shrub or small tree up to six metres...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros