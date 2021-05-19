Cyprus’ ‘El Diablo’ with Elena Tsangrinou qualifies for Eurovision grand final

NewsLocalCyprus' 'El Diablo' with Elena Tsangrinou qualifies for Eurovision grand final

Participant Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Cyprus with the song ‘El Diablo’ with Elena Tsangrinou has qualified for the Eurovision grand final which is to be held in Rotterdam on Saturday.

Cyprus was among 16 countries which performed on Tuesday night at the first Eurovision semi-final.

Tsagrinou, 26, is a Greek singer from Athens and is the lead singer of the Greek band OtherView.

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest’s both semi-finals and the grand-final are to be attended by 3,500 people with negative Covid-19 tests.

With 39 participants, this year’s contest will have the smallest attendance since 2014.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
