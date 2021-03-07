News Local Cyprus eighth from bottom in EU as far as women holding a...

Cyprus eighth from bottom in EU as far as women holding a parliamentary seat goes

Cyprus ranked eighth from the bottom in the EU with just 22% of women holding a seat in parliament in 2020, according to data released on Sunday by Eurostat.

Cyprus also ranked eighth lowest in the EU in the share of female members in its government in 2020 with a rate of 25%.

The bleak observations by the bloc’s statistical service were released hours only before Women’s Day gets to be marked all around the world.

However, Eurostat also said that Women held 33% of seats in national parliaments in the EU in 2020.

This share has been rising since 2004, when women accounted for around one-fifth (21%) of members in national parliaments.

While the share of seats held by women in national parliaments varies considerably between EU countries, no EU country had more women than men holding seats in parliament.

In 2020, the highest share of female members in national parliaments was recorded in Sweden, where women accounted for almost a half of parliamentarians (close to 50%), ahead of Finland (46%), Belgium (43%) and Spain (both 42%).

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest shares were recorded in Hungary and Malta (both 13%). Romania and Czechia follow at 20% and then Slovenia at 21%. Then Greece and Cyprus at 22%, ranking 7th and 8th from the bottom.

Meanwhile, over the past years, the share of female members of government (senior and junior ministers) in the EU increased as well, from 20% in 2004 to 33% in 2020.

In 2020, Finland had the highest share of female members in its government (55%). Finland was followed by Austria (53%), Sweden (52%), France (51%) and Belgium (50%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Malta (8%), Greece (11%) and Estonia (13%).

The number of female presidents and prime ministers in the EU also rose since 2004. Today, four out of 27 heads of government are women, whereas there were none in 2004.

Over this period, there were never more than four female presidents or prime ministers at the same time.

By Annie Charalambous
