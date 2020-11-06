Cyprus efforts could be fruitful only by focusing on agreed basis of solution

President Nicos Anastasiades said last night that during his recent meeting with the new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar he underlined that for the efforts to solve the Cyprus problem to be successful, we must remain focused on the agreed basis of the solution and at the same time to create a conducive climate that would entail the termination of the illegal actions by Turkey in the exclusive economic zone and in the fenced off town of Varosha.

Speaking Thursday evening during the inauguration of a photo exhibition of the “60 Years of the Republic of Cyprus” at the Filoxenia Conference Center, the President said that he conveyed his vision for solution to the T/c leader, expressing his readiness to participate in an informal five-party, plus UN summit on Cyprus, given that this meeting will be in line with what has been agreed and is included in the UNSC resolutions, what was agreed during the meeting with the SG in Berlin in November 2019 and what the SG himself recently stated in the letter he sent to the two leaders.

He said that in these 60 years since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, we have achieved high levels of progress and have transformed our country into a European state with international recognition.

President Anastasiades also referred to the bilateral, trilateral or multilateral cooperation Cyprus has established with neighboring states, adding that Cyprus is recognized as an important pillar and a credible partner in the efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also referred to the need of achieving reforms in the areas of public service, local government, the justice system and the effective fight against corruption as well as the reforms of the education system, e-government and digital transformation, the reform of the National Health System, the upgrading of the welfare system and the formation of the Deputy Ministry for Culture.

The President also said that all these reforms require the cooperation of all the political parties, despite all the disagreements which he respects.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The last attempt to solve the problem took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but ended inconclusively.

Ankara sent on several occasions seismic research vessels to Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), to conduct unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, in areas licensed by Cyprus to international energy companies.

The European Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law and in February 2020, placed two persons under restrictive measures, in relation to Turkey`s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish side illegally opened on October 8 part of the beach of the abandoned town of Famagusta, in violation to numerous UN resolutions.

(CNA)