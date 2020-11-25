News Local Cyprus' drilling programme to resume in the second half of 2021

Cyprus’ drilling programme to resume in the second half of 2021

Exploratory drilling in Delphyne -1 concludes

Cyprus’ hydrocarbon exploration programme will resume in the second half of 2021, Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides has said, before admitting that the coronavirus pandemic made drilling projects “increasingly complex.”

Pilides also told participants at the virtual Economist 16th Cyprus Summit on Tuesday that covid-19’s outbreak forced international energy companies with licenses to carry out explorations in blocks of the Cypriot EEZ had to postpone projects planned for 2020.

“Our licensees have rescheduled their drilling programme for pretty much the second half of 2021,” she also said.

“Given the restrictions to travel, these projects are becoming increasingly complex,” she added.

The Ministry, which developed various scenarios and is working very closely with the oil and gas companies and has constant communication with all of them, is confident enough that programmes will resume safely.

On the development of the Aphrodite field, which carries 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, Pilides said the Ministry is in discussions with Chevron, which acquired Noble Energy, which was the block’s initial operator.

“Our plan for Aphrodite for getting the first gas in 2025 still remains our target date despite the reshuffling”, she said, adding that “we are similarly confident and hopeful that plans with TOTAL, ENI with Exxon Mobile will also progress from 2021 onwards.”

Romaric Roignan, vice-president North Africa, Total Exploration & Production said the region of Eastern Mediterranean is rich in gas and recalled the discoveries of Zhor, Tamar and Leviathan.

He added that three major discoveries in the Cypriot EEZ, Aphrodite, Calypso and Glaucus collectively hold around 17 trillion of cubic feet of gas “a very material resource that has to be produced.”

Total has concessions or participates in seven exploratory blocks in the Cypriot EEZ and has carried out two exploration wells so far.

But he added that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic halted Total’s exploration programme in Cyprus.

“Six months ago, when we had to make this decision to stop (drilling activities) we said well we will come back in six months and hopefully with a plan but six months later with the second wave obviously we need more time,” he said.

He expressed hope they will come up with new plans for new drillings before the end of 2021. “That’s really our target, but we have to be very humble in the face of all the formidable scale of the challenges that we are facing and to recognize that we cannot control everything,” he said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTrump’s last presentation of 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey
Next articleESM’s Regling says Cyprus should utilize EU pandemic funds to promote reforms

Top Stories

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Annie Charalambous -
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in...
Read more
World

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Annie Charalambous -
A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

Annie Charalambous -
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Annie Charalambous -
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in...
Read more
Local

Health experts, President to decide on festive season’s preventive covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades and the epidemiological advisory group on covid-19 on Wednesday morning began a meeting aiming to clarify the next steps to be...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros