Cyprus does not have even one charging point per 100 km for electric vehicles

A European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) new report shows that Cyprus is among 10 countries that do not have even one charging point per 100 km for electric vehicles.

And this despite the fact that sales of electrically-chargeable cars in the EU increased by 110% over the past three years, Philenews reports.

However, despite strong growth the available charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the EU still falls far below what is needed, and remains unevenly distributed across member states.

Based on the second edition of ‘Making the Transition to Zero-Emission Mobility’ the number of charging points grew by just 58% over the past three years.

This demonstrates that investment in infrastructure is not keeping pace with increased sales of electric vehicles.

By Annie Charalambous
