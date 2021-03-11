Cyprus did not report blood clot case following AstraZeneca vaccination

Cyprus authorities have not reported any case of blood clot following vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot or any other shot, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday, after such reports in Austria.

The Ministry points out that not such incident was reported from people vaccinated with the particular batch of AZ, or any batch of AZ or any other shot in Cyprus and that the drug safety department of the Ministry closely monitors the issue and will make announcements if needed.

The Ministry also points out that following the cases in Austria, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency has said that the blood clot reports are not related to the vaccination.

(CNA)