Cyprus determined to take action at a national level to achieve goals of the Paris Agreement,

Cyprus is determined to take all necessary steps at a national level to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, said on Wednesday President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, who pointed out the objectives of the Action Plan, which is an initiative of the Cyprus government to address the effects of climate change.

He also called on the governments of countries in the region to participate in the Plan and jointly address the consequences of climate change.

In a speech at the start of the International Conference on climate change in Pafos, he praised the participation of a number of representatives and distinguished scientists in the conference, noting that this proves collective determination to handle the effects of climate change.

The Cypriot President said the region is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and noted that in 2019 he undertook the initiative to develop a Regional Action Plan to address these effects, in various sectors such as the environment, agriculture, tourism and others, which burden the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. The scientific aspect of the plan is led by Professor Costas Papanicolas, President of the Cyprus Institute and advisor and expert to the President on Climate Change.

Referring to the Action Plan, President Anastasiades said that in the last two years, 13 groups have worked with 240 scientists in the region and international organisations and urged the governments of the countries in the region to participate in the plan and collectively manage the impact from climate change.

The Action Plan, said the President, will promote a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, will establish mechanisms for more resilient and competitive economies through renewable energy sources, providing businesses and industry incentives to adapt to sustainable and green technologies and create jobs in the green policy sectors and hoped that there will be support from both the EU and international organisations to this end.

At a national level, he added, Cyprus is determined to take all necessary steps to secure the goals of the Paris Agreement.

He underlined that more than 500 million euros, i.e. 41% of the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Cyprus for the years 2021-2026, will go to investments and reforms that contribute to Green Transition.