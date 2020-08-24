Insider Economy Cyprus' Deputy Ministry of Tourism announces plan to support domestic tourism

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism announces plan to support domestic tourism

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced the launch of an Extraordinary Plan for the Support of Domestic Tourism aiming to encourage holidays in Cyprus on Monday.

According to a press release, the plan, approved by the Cabinet, is for permanent residents of Cyprus, and includes the provision of affordable prices for tourist accommodation, and subsidising part of the cost of accommodation to the citizens who decide to make use of it.

It is added, that the main purpose of the plan is to also support all local businesses in various parts of the country and for that reason any tourist accommodation that takes part in the plan is obliged to offer only breakfast.

According to the Deputy Ministry, the general objectives of the plan, are the extension of the tourist season and the acquainting of Cypriots with the beauties of their homeland in various areas of the island.

The plan is expected to reduce the recession of the economy and maintain employment during these difficult times that the global economy is going through due to Covid-19.

The Plan, will last from September 1 to November 30, 2020. It includes Tourist Accommodations which offer the maximum price of €80 for September, €70 for October, and €60 for November for a double room per night with breakfast.

In addition, the plan provides for the coverage of 25% of the accommodation costs by the Deputy Ministry including charges for children who will be staying within the same room as their parents.

Two nights is set as the minimum stay for the use of the above prices.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleAt risk of poverty 22,3% of the population in Cyprus in 2019

Useful Links

