Cyprus’ Covid-19 vaccination booster shot drive to include everyone 18 and over

Cabinet on Monday gave the green light to the Health Ministry to expand the island’s Covid-19 vaccination booster shot drive to include everyone 18 and over.

A precondition for receiving a booster shot is for six months to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated.

Cyprus began administering booster shots last month to people aged 60 and over.

Around one in 10 people on Cyprus have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic with a total of 587 having died as a result of the virus.

 

By Annie Charalambous
