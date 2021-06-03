Cyprus contributes to the protection of sea turtles

The laying period of sea turtles (Caretta caretta and Chelonia mydas) has begun at the beaches of Cyprus.

According to the Fishery Department, the cycle of life of sea turtles is closely related to the shore, since every year the females of age come our of the sea at night to lay their eggs on the shores.

The department is urging citizens to have the appropriate environmental behavior when they spot a see turtle trying to lay its eggs.

Sea turtles need quiet and no lights and when this is not possible, they are forced to abandon the effort and lay their eggs in the sea thus destroying them.