Cyprus continues efforts for global recognition of Armenian genocide, President says

Cyprus stands with the utmost reverence, but also with pain, before the sacrifice of Armenians, said President Anastasiades in a tweet on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide by Ottoman Turks in 1915.

‘We tightly hold the hand of our Armenian brothers living together with us, here in Cyprus’, the President added.

Anastasiades made clear that Cyprus will continue efforts for the recognition of the Armenian genocide by the global community.

More than a million Armenians are believed to have died in ethnic cleansing by the Ottomans. Turkey continues to deny evidence, saying they lack historical fact.

The United States meanwhile, is on the verge of a major break in long standing policy, as they were set to officially recognise the genocide later today.

Washington had refrained from such a move, given close relations with Turkey and NATO partnership, but, as reported President Biden has informed Turkish President Tayip Erdogan of his intention.