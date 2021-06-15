NewsLocalCyprus congratulates Israel over formation of new government

Cyprus congratulates Israel over formation of new government

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has sent his warmest congratulations to Israel for forming a government, noting that he looks  forward to closely working together in furthering the rock-solid Cyprus-Israel strategic partnership.

In his twitter account he also said: “My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and  Alternate PM/FM Yair Lapid for forming a government.

“Looking forward to closely working together in furthering the rock-solid Cyprus-Israel strategic partnership to the advantage of our region and beyond”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Monday sent his warmest congratulations to Yair Lapid on assuming his duties as Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel.

“Wish him every success and look forward to working closely together to drive forward – rich bilateral agenda and regional cooperation” he wrote.

He also  expressed his gratitude to former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi for the excellent cooperation they had.

Lapid thanked Christodoulides saying in his twitter account: “I look forward to working together to expand and deepen the relationship between our countries as well as cooperating with you on a range of regional issues”.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNational recovery and resilience plan to increase Cyprus’ GDP by seven percentage points
Next article‘I’m fine under the circumstances’, says Denmark’s Eriksen

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros