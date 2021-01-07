Cyprus condemns U.S. Capitol storming by President Trump’s supporters

Cyprus has strongly condemned Wednesday’s storming by hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters of the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

“The will of the people as freely expressed in elections must be respected,” Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Watching with disbelief events unfolding in Washington DC. It is a fundamental axiom of Democracy that the will of the people, as freely expressed in an election, must be respected,” he also wrote.

Moreover, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos described the developments in the US capital as “unacceptable actions against democracy.”

He added: “Respect in the laws and in majority decisions constitute basic principles of democracy.”