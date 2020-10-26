Cyprus condemns insulting Turkish personal attack on France’s Macron

Cyprus on Monday strongly condemned the recent insulting references to French President Emmanuel Macron by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a post in French on Twitter, the Foreign Ministry joined forces with other partners of France in Cyprus and abroad in strongly condemning the undiplomatic personal attacks.

“Such language is unacceptable and has no place in diplomacy,” the Ministry also said.

A day after saying that Macron needed his head examined for condoning caricatures of the prophet of Islam, Erdogan said on Sunday that the French leader has “lost his way.”

French authorities denounced Turkish “propaganda” against France that they said was aimed at fanning hate at home and abroad.

The authorities also asked on Sunday for calls to boycott French products to cease immediately, saying such attacks were the work of a “radical minority.”