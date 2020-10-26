News Local Cyprus condemns insulting Turkish personal attack on France's Macron

Cyprus condemns insulting Turkish personal attack on France’s Macron

Coronavirus: Foreign Ministry support for Cypriots abroad

Cyprus on Monday strongly condemned the recent insulting references to French President Emmanuel Macron by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a post in French on Twitter, the Foreign Ministry joined forces with other partners of France in Cyprus and abroad in strongly condemning the undiplomatic personal attacks.

“Such language is unacceptable and has no place in diplomacy,” the Ministry also said.

A day after saying that Macron needed his head examined for condoning caricatures of the prophet of Islam, Erdogan said on Sunday that the French leader has “lost his way.”

French authorities denounced Turkish “propaganda” against France that they said was aimed at fanning hate at home and abroad.

The authorities also asked on Sunday for calls to boycott French products to cease immediately, saying such attacks were the work of a “radical minority.”

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThree new skyscrapers in Limassol harbour get the green light
Next articleHunters, fishermen to protest covid-19 curfews on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

Man lies to priest, gets money on the pretext his child is sick

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for a 39-year-old man from Limassol after lying and getting money from a priest in Paphos pretending his child was in...
Read more
in-cyprus

A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles

Annie Charalambous -
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)
Read more
World

On the EU’s eastern border, seeking refuge is harder for some

Annie Charalambous -
Poland has made it easier for Belarusians fleeing political persecution to enter, but for Seda Yunusova, a Chechen who was refused the opportunity to...
Read more
World

Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat

Annie Charalambous -
The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President to be honoured by Athens Municipality

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday evening will be bestowed with Athens Municipality's Gold Medal of Honour in recognition of his efforts to reunite Cyprus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man lies to priest, gets money on the pretext his child is sick

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for a 39-year-old man from Limassol after lying and getting money from a priest in Paphos pretending his child was in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President to be honoured by Athens Municipality

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday evening will be bestowed with Athens Municipality's Gold Medal of Honour in recognition of his efforts to reunite Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Hunters, fishermen to protest covid-19 curfews on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
Hunters and fishermen will protest outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Wednesday against the additional restrictive measures taken in Limassol and Paphos in...
Read more
Local

Three new skyscrapers in Limassol harbour get the green light

Annie Charalambous -
The government has given the green light for the erection of three new skyscrapers in Limassol harbour where the LOEL winery in Tsiflikudya area...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros