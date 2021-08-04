Cyprus completes one million vaccinations

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas today visited the Vaccination Center at the State Fair and said that today is an important day in the effort vaccination armoring of the population against Covid-19, since one million vaccinations have already been done.

This fact, Hadjipantelas said, indicates that the people trust the scientists, the vaccination program and the government. It also indicates that we will soon exceed the target of 82% of vaccinated people. He added that currently people who have been vaccinated with the first dose have exceeded 74% and fully vaccinated people are over 66%.

Seeing the increased flow that currently exists, the Minister said, it is expected that by the end of August we will reach 82% of people with the first dose.