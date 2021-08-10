Cyprus close to 70% of fully vaccinated adults

Cyprus is close to reach the target of 70% in fully vaccinated adults as those who concluded their vaccination scheme up until yesterday amount to 68,5%, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The adults who got their 1st dose of the jab are 75,8% of the population.

The Ministry announced that in ages 16-17, 30,9% got their 1st dose of the vaccine and 19,3% are fully inoculated.

In younger ages the vaccination began August 2nd and so far 6,1% were vaccinated with the 1st dose.