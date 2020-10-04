Cyprus civil servants’ salaries close to EU average, says survey (table)

A new Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) survey has found that Cyprus civil servants’ salaries are close to the EU average of €2,321 (€2,750 Eurozone average), Phileleftheros reports.
The survey divides civil servant salaries in Europe into three bands, the lower one with salaries up to €1.500, a middle group and a high income group.
ADEDY’s ranking places Bulgaria at the lower end with EUR 550 gross monthly income and Denmark at the top end with EUR 5,741.
|Country
|Civil servants’ gross monthly income (EUR)
|Buying power index
|Housing and utilities costs (EUR)
|Annual health and education spending per resident (EUR)
|Bulgaria
|550
|47.8
|4,296
|851
|Croatia
|874
|66
|6,567
|1,351
|Lithuania
|946
|62.9
|5,676
|1,000
|Portugal
|1,000
|84
|6,006
|1,938
|Slovenia
|1,000
|83.8
|6,636
|1,316
|Greece
|1,065
|84.1
|6,481
|1,868
|Slovakia
|1,153
|68
|6,326
|987
|Poland
|1,181
|56.6
|6,528
|1,143
|Czechia
|1,220
|65.7
|3,427
|537
|Malta
|1,582
|82
|2,376
|2,056
|Austria
|2,177
|106.1
|9,212
|2,285
|Estonia
|2,268
|75.3
|717
|1,364
|EU 28
|2,321
|100
|6,486
|1,890
|Spain
|2,380
|91.6
|9,667
|2,112
|Cyprus
|2,656
|87.8
|8,529
|3,449
|Eurozone 19
|2,750
|101.5
|6,874
|2,117
|Belgium
|2,750
|109.1
|10,366
|2,936
|France
|3,236
|107.9
|6,505
|1,895
|Netherlands
|3,255
|111
|10,178
|1,695
|Latvia
|3,563
|71.2
|1,105
|1,079
|Ireland
|3,988
|123.8
|11,015
|3,847
|Italy
|4,400
|100.5
|10,775
|1,792
|Germany
|4,464
|103.3
|10,492
|2,382
|Luxembourg
|4.500
|125.2
|17,811
|2,347
|Finland
|5,000
|121.1
|10,186
|,154
|Sweden
|5,361
|125.8
|9,248
|1,587
|Denmark
|5,741
|140.7
|7,839
|1,984
Source: ADEDY/Phileleftheros
THE TARGET SALARIES
Interestingly, the survey also estimated the required shift in civil servant salaries to reach optimal index figures for each country, given that the cost of life remains unchanged.
In Greece, for example, ADEDY estimates that salaries need to go up by 160% to reach €2,766, in Portugal by 165.3% to reach €2,653.
Luxembourg salaries, the survey notes, should go up 115% to €9,677.
For Cyprus, average salaries would need to go up by 34.9% to reach €3,584 and for Italy 33% to €5,851.
No shift is required, it was mentioned, for Bulgaria, Czechia, Lithuania and Malta.