News Local Cyprus civil servants' salaries close to EU average, says survey (table)

Cyprus civil servants’ salaries close to EU average, says survey (table)

A new Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) survey has found that Cyprus civil servants’ salaries are close to the EU average of €2,321 (€2,750 Eurozone average), Phileleftheros reports.

The survey divides civil servant salaries in Europe into three bands, the lower one with salaries up to €1.500, a middle group and a high income group.

ADEDY’s ranking places Bulgaria at the lower end with EUR 550 gross monthly income and Denmark at the top end with EUR 5,741.

Country Civil servants’ gross monthly income (EUR) Buying power index Housing and utilities costs (EUR) Annual health and education spending per resident (EUR)
Bulgaria 550 47.8 4,296 851
Croatia 874 66 6,567 1,351
Lithuania 946 62.9 5,676 1,000
Portugal 1,000 84 6,006 1,938
Slovenia 1,000 83.8 6,636 1,316
Greece 1,065 84.1 6,481 1,868
Slovakia 1,153 68 6,326 987
Poland 1,181 56.6 6,528 1,143
Czechia 1,220 65.7 3,427 537
Malta 1,582 82 2,376 2,056
Austria 2,177 106.1 9,212 2,285
Estonia 2,268 75.3 717 1,364
EU 28 2,321 100 6,486 1,890
Spain 2,380 91.6 9,667 2,112
Cyprus 2,656 87.8 8,529 3,449
Eurozone 19 2,750 101.5 6,874 2,117
Belgium 2,750 109.1 10,366 2,936
France 3,236 107.9 6,505 1,895
Netherlands 3,255 111 10,178 1,695
Latvia 3,563 71.2 1,105 1,079
Ireland 3,988 123.8 11,015 3,847
Italy 4,400 100.5 10,775 1,792
Germany 4,464 103.3 10,492 2,382
Luxembourg 4.500 125.2 17,811 2,347
Finland 5,000 121.1 10,186 ,154
Sweden 5,361 125.8 9,248 1,587
Denmark 5,741 140.7 7,839 1,984

Source: ADEDY/Phileleftheros

THE TARGET SALARIES

Interestingly, the survey also estimated the required shift in civil servant salaries to reach optimal index figures for each country, given that the cost of life remains unchanged.

In Greece, for example, ADEDY estimates that salaries need to go up by 160% to reach €2,766, in Portugal by 165.3% to reach €2,653.

Luxembourg salaries, the survey notes, should go up 115% to €9,677.

For Cyprus, average salaries would need to go up by 34.9% to reach €3,584 and for Italy 33% to €5,851.

No shift is required, it was mentioned, for Bulgaria, Czechia, Lithuania and Malta.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleLarnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

Local

13 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, says Health Ministry-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 13 new cases of Coronavirus in Cyprus on Sunday out of 3,177 tests. This raises the total number of confirmed cases...
Read more
Local

Defence Minister: ‘Conclusions of the European Council send a clear message to Turkey’

Josephine Koumettou -
The conclusions of the European Council on October 1st send a clear message in all directions, confirming the full solidarity and determination of the...
Read more
World

London’s Royal Opera House to sell Hockney painting to survive COVID crisis

Josephine Koumettou -
London's Royal Opera House is to sell a 1970s painting by David Hockney as it seeks to raise cash to get through the COVID-19...
Read more
World

New Caledonia rejects full independence from France again

Josephine Koumettou -
The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia voted against independence from France on Sunday for the second time in as many years, a provisional final count...
Read more
Local

Child who fell from 4th floor stable and out of danger

Josephine Koumettou -
A four year old boy who fell from the fourth floor of a Limassol residential building in Enaerios on Friday is being treated in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

13 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, says Health Ministry-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 13 new cases of Coronavirus in Cyprus on Sunday out of 3,177 tests. This raises the total number of confirmed cases...
Read more
Local

Defence Minister: ‘Conclusions of the European Council send a clear message to Turkey’

Josephine Koumettou -
The conclusions of the European Council on October 1st send a clear message in all directions, confirming the full solidarity and determination of the...
Read more
Local

Child who fell from 4th floor stable and out of danger

Josephine Koumettou -
A four year old boy who fell from the fourth floor of a Limassol residential building in Enaerios on Friday is being treated in...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant

Josephine Koumettou -
Larnaca police have arrested a 24 year old for offences that include assaulting a female police sergeant, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and illegal...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros