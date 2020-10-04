Cyprus civil servants’ salaries close to EU average, says survey (table)

A new Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) survey has found that Cyprus civil servants’ salaries are close to the EU average of €2,321 (€2,750 Eurozone average), Phileleftheros reports.

The survey divides civil servant salaries in Europe into three bands, the lower one with salaries up to €1.500, a middle group and a high income group.

ADEDY’s ranking places Bulgaria at the lower end with EUR 550 gross monthly income and Denmark at the top end with EUR 5,741.

Country Civil servants’ gross monthly income (EUR) Buying power index Housing and utilities costs (EUR) Annual health and education spending per resident (EUR) Bulgaria 550 47.8 4,296 851 Croatia 874 66 6,567 1,351 Lithuania 946 62.9 5,676 1,000 Portugal 1,000 84 6,006 1,938 Slovenia 1,000 83.8 6,636 1,316 Greece 1,065 84.1 6,481 1,868 Slovakia 1,153 68 6,326 987 Poland 1,181 56.6 6,528 1,143 Czechia 1,220 65.7 3,427 537 Malta 1,582 82 2,376 2,056 Austria 2,177 106.1 9,212 2,285 Estonia 2,268 75.3 717 1,364 EU 28 2,321 100 6,486 1,890 Spain 2,380 91.6 9,667 2,112 Cyprus 2,656 87.8 8,529 3,449 Eurozone 19 2,750 101.5 6,874 2,117 Belgium 2,750 109.1 10,366 2,936 France 3,236 107.9 6,505 1,895 Netherlands 3,255 111 10,178 1,695 Latvia 3,563 71.2 1,105 1,079 Ireland 3,988 123.8 11,015 3,847 Italy 4,400 100.5 10,775 1,792 Germany 4,464 103.3 10,492 2,382 Luxembourg 4.500 125.2 17,811 2,347 Finland 5,000 121.1 10,186 ,154 Sweden 5,361 125.8 9,248 1,587 Denmark 5,741 140.7 7,839 1,984

Source: ADEDY/Phileleftheros

THE TARGET SALARIES

Interestingly, the survey also estimated the required shift in civil servant salaries to reach optimal index figures for each country, given that the cost of life remains unchanged.

In Greece, for example, ADEDY estimates that salaries need to go up by 160% to reach €2,766, in Portugal by 165.3% to reach €2,653.

Luxembourg salaries, the survey notes, should go up 115% to €9,677.

For Cyprus, average salaries would need to go up by 34.9% to reach €3,584 and for Italy 33% to €5,851.

No shift is required, it was mentioned, for Bulgaria, Czechia, Lithuania and Malta.