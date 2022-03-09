Cyprus Choreography Showcase: 2nd edition at Rialto on March 12-13

The Cyprus Choreography Showcase returns with it’s second edition at the Rialto Theatre on March. Cyprus Choreography Showcase (SΧΚ) takes place every two years at the Rialto Theatre and aims at showcasing the work of local choreographers abroad, as well as at creating greater visibility for the Cypriot contemporary cultural production.

The special Committee, responsible for selecting the choreographic works, after examining and evaluating the submitted proposals over the period of the last two years, has proposed seven choreographic works that will participate in this year SXK edition.

The SXK has become an institutional event that presents selected choreographic pieces, conceived and created in Cyprus over the past two years. More specifically, the SXK offers the opportunity to Cyprus-based choreographers to present their works, within an organized context, to artistic directors and international contemporary dance festival representatives, thus fostering collaborations with global dance networks. In this way, the Showcase enhances the choreographers’ efforts for international promotion and presentation of their works abroad.

At the same time, the SXK offers the chance to the local audience to re-watch some of the most memorable choreographic productions.

Programme of performances:

Saturday 12/3, 20:30

Anthi Kettirou, She loves me…Not, 25‘

Milena Ugren Koulas, QUIET WORDS, 20’

Alexandra Waierstall, A line, a gaze, a horizon, 25’

Sunday 13/3

*18:00 Diamanto Hadjizacharia, Atrium, 20’

20:30

ARttitude Evi Panayiotou, tomosynthesis, 40’

Panayiotis Tofi, Excavated Anatomies, 20’

Vitamina, BluRrEd, Ivi Hadjivasiliou, 27’

Organisers: Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, and the Rialto Theatre.

Media Sponsors: CyBC, Fileleftheros newspaper, Active Radio

Supported by: Dance House Lemesos, Limassol Tourism Board, Lemesos Newspaper, Limassol Today, Vestnik Kipra, Russian Wave.

Hospitality Sponsor: Curium Palace Hotel

Tickets: €8 /12 (2 days pass)

* The spectators who buy tickets online for the show on 13.3 at 18:00 and are interested in watching the other performances at 20:30 they must secure seats from the theater box office.

E-ticket: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

(Mon-Fri 10:00-15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)