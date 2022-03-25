NewsLocalCyprus celebrates Greek Independence Day from Ottoman Empire

Cyprus celebrates Greek Independence Day from Ottoman Empire

Cyprus on Friday celebrates Greek Independence Day with students, scouts, association members and war veterans taking part in parades in all towns.

March 25, which also is a public holiday in Cyprus, commemorates the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.Greece had been part of the Ottoman Empire since 1453.

President Nicos Anastasiades is still in Brussels for the ongoing two-day EU summit focusing on war-torn Ukraine so he won’t be able to receive the official parade salute in Nicosia.

On the official stand outside the Greek embassy will be Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou, Greek Ambassador Ioannis Papameletiou and MP Zacharias Koulias on behalf of the House of Representatives.

The parades will kick start at 11am, following church ceremonies marking the day all across Cyprus.

In a message to mark the occasion, the Minister said the 1821 Revolution highlighted the virtues of the human race and marked the course of Greece, inspiring nearby countries, including Cyprus.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
