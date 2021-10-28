NewsLocalCyprus celebrates 28 October anniversary

Cyprus celebrates 28 October anniversary

1940
1940

Cyprus is today honoring the national holiday of 28 October and the “NO” of Greek people to the Italians in 1940.

At 10.00 there will be a mess at the Cathedral of Apostolos Varnavas in Nicosia officiated by Archbishop Chrisostomos in the Presence of President Anastasiadis, the House Speaker, the Minister of Education and the alternate spokesperson. Greece will be represented by alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

At 11.00 there will be a students’ parade in front of the Greek Embassy in Nicosia.

Events will also take place in other towns.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice respond to an e-call for help in Pera Pedi but car found in Protaras
Next articleDemonstrators pressure Congress to pass climate, immigration and social services legislation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros