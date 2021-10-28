Cyprus celebrates 28 October anniversary

Cyprus is today honoring the national holiday of 28 October and the “NO” of Greek people to the Italians in 1940.

At 10.00 there will be a mess at the Cathedral of Apostolos Varnavas in Nicosia officiated by Archbishop Chrisostomos in the Presence of President Anastasiadis, the House Speaker, the Minister of Education and the alternate spokesperson. Greece will be represented by alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

At 11.00 there will be a students’ parade in front of the Greek Embassy in Nicosia.

Events will also take place in other towns.