Cyprus Casinos ‘C2’ ready to welcome back guests

Cyprus Casinos ‘C2’, the first and only authorised casinos in the Republic of Cyprus, welcome back guests on June 13 to a safe and pleasant environment, closely adhering to all the relevant guidelines issued by the Minister of Health.

Guests can once again experience their favourite games and the highest standards of entertainment offered by C2. With the aim to safeguard the well being of all guests and colleagues, C2 has set in place a rigorous health and hygiene plan that includes procedures from awareness campaigns and staff training, to the implementation of specific operational protocols to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The company will continue to carry out regular and stringent disinfection and sanitisation procedures on a daily and weekly basis upon reopening.

Devi Kerr, Vice President, Gaming Operations of Cyprus Casinos, stated that: “The health and safety of guests and colleagues are our top priority. C2 has prepared a comprehensive series of hygiene measures to safeguard the health and comfort of guests and colleagues throughout the casinos. It is our belief that the casinos’ reopening will not only contribute to strengthening the tourism industry, but also the recovery of the local economy. We look forward to welcoming back our guests and employees to C2.”

Gaming tables capacity will be restricted to a maximum of three guests per table, while every other slot machine will be deactivated to allow a safe distance between guests. Moreover, smoking will not be allowed at gaming tables and slot machines but will be permitted within designated areas.

It is noted that on Saturday, June 13, the casinos in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos will open at 7 am while the satellite casino in Ayia Napa will open at 3 pm. C2 Limassol will be open 24/7, and the casino’s Columbia Bistro will return with an entirely new menu. Restaurant tables will be arranged to ensure the necessary social distancing between guests. C2 Nicosia and C2 Paphos will also open 24/7. C2 Ayia Napa will be open from 3pm to 6am daily.

C2 Larnaca, previously located within the premises of the Larnaca International Airport, will reopen once it moves to a new location. The new site will be announced in the upcoming period. All C2 Larnaca employees will be transferred to other locations and will continue to perform their duties as normal.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
