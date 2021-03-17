Cyprus cannot issue prohibition decrees for immigrants, says Interior Minister

The Republic of Cyprus cannot issue prohibition decrees for immigrants, says the Ministry of the Interior, Nikos Nouris, although, as he noted, from the 1st of January, 2021 until today, 888 irregular immigrants seeking asylum have entered the Republic of Cyprus.

Nouris clarified that issuing prohibition decrees for immigrants, as per the suggestion of the association of shop owners in Nicosia’s old city and of the President of the Community Council of Drousia village, cannot be the rule and be applied in the Republic of Cyprus.

“We wish to find solutions that will assist the coexistence of immigrants with the local population”, Nouris stated according to a Press Release issued by the Press and Information Office.

