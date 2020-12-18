Cyprus Cabinet decides establishment of Foreign Policy, Defence and Security Council

Cyprus’ Council of Ministers has decided the establishment of a Foreign Policy, Defence and Security Council, which will have its headquarters in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a press release by the Presidency of the Republic, the Council will be under the high supervision of the President of the Republic and under the direct responsibility of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides, who will chair the deliberations of the Council.

The Council will serve as a mechanism for common reflection and consultation, for the production of thoughts, ideas, suggestions and proposals of a practical value in matters of Foreign Policy, Defence and Security, aiming to assist state bodies in their work.

The Council will consist of two main bodies, the Steering Committee and the Advisory Body.

Members of the Steering Committee will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the Central Intelligence Service, while other Ministers or independent officials, personalities or experts may be invited to participate in the meetings.

The Advisory Body will consist of the members of the Steering Committee, accompanied by seven other permanent members, who with their knowledge, ideas and suggestions can contribute substantially to the work of the Council. The permanent members will be appointed by the President of the Republic upon the recommendation of the Steering Committee.

