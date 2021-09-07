NewsLocalCyprus bids farewell to Mikis Theodorakis and will be represented at the...

Cyprus bids farewell to Mikis Theodorakis and will be represented at the farewell ceremony

The Republic of Cyprus will be represented at the farewell ceremony for Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, Prodromos Prodromou, according to a Presidency’s press release. The ceremony will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral on Wednesday, September 8, at 15:00.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth has decided that flags in the schools will be flying at half-mast on Thursday. On the same day Mikis Theodorakis’ songs will be played in the secondary schools, during breaks.

