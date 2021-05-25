Cyprus Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage awarded in European Heritage Awards

The Cyprus Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage was awarded on Tuesday in the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards for demonstrating a high degree of dedication and civic engagement coupled with excellence in the safeguard and enhancement of cultural heritage.
According to a press release, the European Commission and the Europa Nostra announced on Tuesday the 24 winners from 18 countries of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards.
The award constitutes a moral reward for the commitment of the members of the Bicommunal Technical Committee in their effort to save the cultural heritage of Cyprus and in creating a climate of trust and understanding between the two Communities in the island.
The Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage expressed the will of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latinos for a coordinated action to save the cultural heritage of Cyprus.
It is worth noting that the Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage, in its 13 years of existence, has preserved more than 70 monuments of great historical, archaeological, religious and social importance.
The winners of the Awards per category were:
Category: Conservation Projects
Gare Maritime, Brussels, BELGIUM
Fredensborg Palace Garden, DENMARK
Vardzia Rock-Cut Complex, GEORGIA
Haus Am Horn, Weimar, GERMANY
Plaka Bridge, Epirus, GREECE
18 Ormond Quay Upper, Dublin, IRELAND
Wooden Church of Urși Village, Vâlcea County, ROMANIA
Besòs Water Tower, Barcelona, SPAIN
Mas de Burot, Els Ports Natural Park, SPAIN
Category: Research Projects
FIBRANET – FIBRes in ANcient European Textiles, DENMARK / GREECE
Control Shift – European Industrial Heritage Reuse in Review, GREECE / THE NETHERLANDS
ART-RISK – Artificial Intelligence Applied to Preventive Conservation, SPAIN
Category: Dedicated Service to Heritage by Organisations & Individuals
Gjirokastra Foundation, ALBANIA
Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, CYPRUS
Rita Bargna, ITALY
GEFAC – Group of Ethnography and Folklore of the Academy of Coimbra, PORTUGAL
Category: Education, Training and Awareness-raising Projects
Following in the Steps of Bulgarian Folklore, BULGARIA
Heritage Hubs, FINLAND / ITALY / SERBIA / SPAIN
The Invention of a Guilty Party, Trento, ITALY
Holidays! In the East and West – The School Church, Groningen, THE NETHERLANDS
European Solidarity Centre – Permanent Exhibition, Gdańsk, POLAND
Morón Artisan Lime, Morón de la Frontera, SPAIN
Archaeology at Home, UNITED KINGDOM
Morus Londinium: London’s Heritage through Trees, UNITED KINGDOM