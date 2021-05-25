Cyprus Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage awarded in European Heritage Awards

The Cyprus Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage was awarded on Tuesday in the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards for demonstrating a high degree of dedication and civic engagement coupled with excellence in the safeguard and enhancement of cultural heritage.

According to a press release, the European Commission and the Europa Nostra announced on Tuesday the 24 winners from 18 countries of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards.

The award constitutes a moral reward for the commitment of the members of the Bicommunal Technical Committee in their effort to save the cultural heritage of Cyprus and in creating a climate of trust and understanding between the two Communities in the island.

The Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage expressed the will of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latinos for a coordinated action to save the cultural heritage of Cyprus.

It is worth noting that the Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage, in its 13 years of existence, has preserved more than 70 monuments of great historical, archaeological, religious and social importance.

The winners of the Awards per category were:

Category: Conservation Projects

Gare Maritime, Brussels, BELGIUM

Fredensborg Palace Garden, DENMARK

Vardzia Rock-Cut Complex, GEORGIA

Haus Am Horn, Weimar, GERMANY

Plaka Bridge, Epirus, GREECE

18 Ormond Quay Upper, Dublin, IRELAND

Wooden Church of Urși Village, Vâlcea County, ROMANIA

Besòs Water Tower, Barcelona, SPAIN

Mas de Burot, Els Ports Natural Park, SPAIN

Category: Research Projects

FIBRANET – FIBRes in ANcient European Textiles, DENMARK / GREECE

Control Shift – European Industrial Heritage Reuse in Review, GREECE / THE NETHERLANDS

ART-RISK – Artificial Intelligence Applied to Preventive Conservation, SPAIN

Category: Dedicated Service to Heritage by Organisations & Individuals

Gjirokastra Foundation, ALBANIA

Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, CYPRUS

Rita Bargna, ITALY

GEFAC – Group of Ethnography and Folklore of the Academy of Coimbra, PORTUGAL

Category: Education, Training and Awareness-raising Projects

Following in the Steps of Bulgarian Folklore, BULGARIA

Heritage Hubs, FINLAND / ITALY / SERBIA / SPAIN

The Invention of a Guilty Party, Trento, ITALY

Holidays! In the East and West – The School Church, Groningen, THE NETHERLANDS

European Solidarity Centre – Permanent Exhibition, Gdańsk, POLAND

Morón Artisan Lime, Morón de la Frontera, SPAIN

Archaeology at Home, UNITED KINGDOM

Morus Londinium: London’s Heritage through Trees, UNITED KINGDOM