Cyprus BASS Tournament at Moondog’s on June 3

Cyprus BASS Tournament invites everyone to the 2020 Moondog’s Bass Tournament closing ceremony. The event will take place at Moondog’s Bar and Grill and the program will include a presentation of 2020 tournament, discussion and the award ceremony.

Athletes and Friends of the Association are welcome to join and spend another beautiful night together!

Please make your reservations timely (for an early and accurate booking on the number of participants) at 96138686 (Pantelis)

When Thursday, June 3 at 8pm

Where Moondogs Bar & Grill Mykinon 7 1065 Nicosia

By Lisa Liberti
