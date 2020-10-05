Cyprus back to summer temperatures

The Director of the Department of Meteorology said that as of tomorrow temperatures will rise and Cyprus will see August-like conditions, while it is still unknown when it will rain. He also predicted that the coming winter will be relative warm with little rain.

A warm air mass is affecting the area. Winds will be initially variable, light force three to become

southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, light to moderate force three to four, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will rise to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 32 in the southern and eastern coastal regions, 30 in the rest of the coastal areas and 27 over the mountains.

This evening the weather will be fine. Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 in coastal regions and 15 over the mountains.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mainly fine but on Wednesday and Thursday there will be dust in the atmosphere. On Tuesday there be a slight increase of temperature, with a gradual drop in temperatures in the next two days.

(philenews)