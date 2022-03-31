“Cyprus Avenue” at Sputnik in Orbit Theatre from March 31 till April 4

Fresh Target Theater Ensemble and Sputnik (in orbit) present for the first time in Pancyprian and panHellenic, the black comedy Cyprus Avenue by David Ireland. Written in 2016, Cyprus Avenue has won the Best New Theater Award at the Irish Times Theater Awards as well as the James Tait Black Prize for Drama in 2017.

The play deals with a unique and special theatrical form – the limits of national extremism and focuses on the identity crisis – personal and national – of a retired man living in Belfast, who begins to realize the lies on which he built his identity, but also his life. Balancing humor and horror, the play proves how fatal an identity crisis can be both personally and collectively. Written on the westernmost island of Europe (Ireland) it is presented on the easternmost island of Europe (Cyprus), with the distance separating the two countries being zeroed by the frightening parallels with our own crises: identity and others.

When March 31 – April 4 at 8 pm (April 3 at 6 pm)

Where Sputnik in Orbit, Areos 15 Nicosia DownTown 1015

Tickets: €15 | €13 (pupils,students,pensioners)

Duration: 100′ (no break)

Ages: 16+

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED AT 75% CAPACITY BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or

– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)

People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate