Cyprus authorities sign contract for traffic cameras

The contract for the study, installation, maintenance and operation of traffic cameras was signed on Monday, in the presence of Transport, Communications and Works Minister Yiannis Karousos and Justice and Public Order Minister Emily Yiolitis.

The pilot phase will last for 6 months, and will be followed by the project`s first phase, with a duration of six more months, and a second phase, that is projected to be concluded within a year.

The contract provides for 90 fixed cameras in 30 locations and 20 mobile cameras, with a cost of more than €34 mln and aims to contribute in significantly reducing traffic violations and grave accidents. €8 mln will be spent on the equipment’s supply and installation and the remaining €26 mln on maintenance and operation.

An announcement circulated by PIO says that the contract was signed at the Ministry of Transport, by the Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services and Conduent State & Local Solutions, Inc. company.

Speaking after the signing of the contract, Karousos pointed to studies showing that traffic cameras reduce significantly traffic accidents and said that the project aims to increase road safety and protect human lives.

Yiolitis said from her part that similar systems provide a powerful tool to countries that have successfully managed to reduce traffic accidents. The installation of traffic cameras is, thus, an important step towards improving road safety, she concluded.

(CNA)