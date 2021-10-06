Cyprus authorities seem to believe Iran not behind alleged plot to kill Israeli businesspeople

Cyprus authorities seem to believe that Iran is not behind an alleged plot to kill prominent Israeli businesspeople active in the EU-member island despite accusations made in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s official accusations came after police in Nicosia arrested a week ago an Azeri man with a Russian passport suspected of being hired to carry out the attacks, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Authorities also believe that Israeli tycoon Teddy Sagi was not the target of the suspected paid killer but rather other prominent members of his gambling company operating here in Cyprus, insiders also said.

The 38-year-old Azeri does not cooperate with police and refuses to answer questions but on Tuesday he did show them the two places in Ayia Napa where he hired two cars.

In one of the hired cars a pistol with a silencer was found shortly after he had crossed from the breakaway north of the divided island to the Republic’s free area.

Press reports said he had arrived from Russia about three weeks ago and was under police surveillance.