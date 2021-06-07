Cyprus authorities begin issuance of COVID vaccination certificate for travels in June

Cyprus` Health Ministry will begin on Tuesday the issuance of a COVID vaccination certificate for those wishing to travel in June.

The Ministry in an announcement clarifies that this is just a temporary measure in lieu of the European digital certificate. It also points out that those who are traveling to Greece they do not need to have the vaccination certificate but have to show the Cyprus vaccination card.

The temporary vaccination certificate will be given to those who will be traveling in June as from July 1st the European digital certificate will be in place.

The temporary vaccination certificate will be issued in Greek and English and can be picked up at the following spots:

In Nicosia at the Old General Hospital, Nehru Avenue, 1102 Agios Andreas, in Limassol at the Maternity Center, Old General Hospital, 188 Leontiou A Str,, 3022, in Larnaka at the Vaccination Center at the Port of Larnaka, in Paphos at the Maternity Center of the General Hospital and in Famagusta at the Maternity Center of the Famagusta Health Center, 25 Christou Kkeli, 5310 Paralimni.

Citizens need to show their vaccination card and an ID or a passport for identification purposes.

(CNA)