Cyprus athlete wins bronze medal in ISSF World Cup in Croatia

Cyprus athlete Nikolas Vasiliou won the bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup Games held in Croatia.

The 24 year-old athlete won the medal in the skeet category and this is his first medal in the men`s category.

Italy`s shooter Tammaro Cassandro won gold and Argentine Federico Gil won silver.

Petros Egglezoudes who also competed in the Croatia game achieved 121/125 and ranked 18th while Demetris Constantinou achieved 117/125 and is in the 46th position.

In women`s skeet Anastasia Eleftheriou ranked 18th with 114/125, Constantina Nikolaou with 111/125 is in 30th position and Panayiota Andreou is in 33rd position with 110/125.

