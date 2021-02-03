News Local Archbishop under strong fire over demolition order of listed buildings

Archbishop under strong fire over demolition order of listed buildings

Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos is under strong fire by authorities and society at large after the unprecedented order he gave on Monday for four listed buildings in old Nicosia to be demolished.

The reason behind this illegal move was because the old buildings of cultural wealth were blocking his view of the under-construction ostentatious new cathedral there, Philenews reports.

Outrage from the public but also from organised groups such as the island’s Technical Chamber and Architects Association prompted the intervention on Tuesday of Attorney General George Savvides.

Savvides asked to be briefed on this surprise demolition by both Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Giorkadjis and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

In letters sent to both officials, Savvides underlined that the demolition of listed buildings is a criminal offence and that their restoration should take place the soonest possible.

Nouris told state radio on Wednesday morning that a letter has already been sent to the Archbishop demanding that the partially demolished buildings are restored immediately.

At the same time, Giorkadjis said the Archbishop told him he intends to restore the listed buildings to their previous state.

According to reports, the Archbishopric has indicated that the demolition went ahead because Saturday’s bad weather damaged one of the houses, deeming them a safety hazard.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice fine 206 for breach of covid measures over past 24 hours
Next articleCabinet considers lifting of additional covid-19 restrictive measures

Top Stories

Local

Self-isolation for 72 hours and PRC for passengers arriving to Cyprus

gavriella -
People arriving to Cyprus from countries categorized according to their epidemiological situation into categories A and B will have, as of Saturday February 6,...
Read more
Local

Government decides on gradual restart of sports

gavriella -
Within the framework of the strategy for gradual relaxations of COVID measures, the Cabinet decided today the in stages restart of sports and cultural...
Read more
Local

Greece’s Prime Minister to visit Cyprus on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus on Monday to coordinate action on the upcoming 5-party UN-led summit on the Cyprus problem with...
Read more
Local

UK’s Raab visit to divided Cyprus aims to reiterate London’s support to lasting settlement

Annie Charalambous -
UK Foreign Secretary Donimic Raab will reiterate his country's support for achieving a just and lasting settlement in Cyprus during his talks in Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Joint SAR exercise of Cyprus and France takes place near island’s coast

Annie Charalambous -
A joint Search and Rescue Exercise took place on Tuesday near the coast of Cyprus with the participation of units and personnel of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Self-isolation for 72 hours and PRC for passengers arriving to Cyprus

gavriella -
People arriving to Cyprus from countries categorized according to their epidemiological situation into categories A and B will have, as of Saturday February 6,...
Read more
Local

Government decides on gradual restart of sports

gavriella -
Within the framework of the strategy for gradual relaxations of COVID measures, the Cabinet decided today the in stages restart of sports and cultural...
Read more
Local

Greece’s Prime Minister to visit Cyprus on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus on Monday to coordinate action on the upcoming 5-party UN-led summit on the Cyprus problem with...
Read more
Local

UK’s Raab visit to divided Cyprus aims to reiterate London’s support to lasting settlement

Annie Charalambous -
UK Foreign Secretary Donimic Raab will reiterate his country's support for achieving a just and lasting settlement in Cyprus during his talks in Nicosia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros