Cyprus and USA sign Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos and US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber signed on Friday a Cooperation Agreement on Science and Technology between Cyprus and the United States, on the occasion of the International Women and Girls in Science Day.

The agreement marks the commitment to a new day of scientific cooperation between Cyprus and the US, said Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, Kokkinos said the bilateral science and technology agreement is a long-anticipated development that further advances the rapidly growing relationship between the two countries.

“Our joint priorities for the future are clear, we need to invest in digital technologies, side with innovation to stimulate growth,” he said.

“Building bridges between our people, our countries and cultures, and joining forces using science and technology for solving global challenges is so important,” he added in this regard.

According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement incorporates specific measures to encourage, develop and facilitate cooperation in areas of common interest, while he also stressed the importance of signing the agreement on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

“The outdated stereotypes and unfair biases which are obstacles to women`s participation in science must be tackled at the individual, community, national and international levels,” he noted.

This, he added, “is a notion that prevailed in all our policies, including our research and innovation strategy and our national action plan for digital skills and jobs.”

For her part, the US Ambassador said that by “signing this agreement today, we not only showcase our growing partnership with the Republic of Cyprus and the commitment that we both have to do more together, but our shared commitment to enable and encourage greater participation from all segments of society in scientific endeavours.”

On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, she said that “Cypriot women scientists are pioneers, advancing new fields and inspiring a generation of girls to say ‘that could be me'”.

On behalf of the US government, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson, who also attended the ceremony, noted that bilateral relations between Cyprus and the US are strong and growing, citing as examples the cooperation between the two countries in combatting money laundering, developing renewable energy resources and enhancing the 3+1 mechanism with Greece and Israel.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Republic of Cyprus to key COP 26 outcomes in Glasgow, including the global methane pledge, and we commend you for launching the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East change initiative which is already leading to enhanced regional cooperation on science and climate priorities,” she added.

In her conclusion, Olson said that the agreement is a comprehensive roadmap and commitment to a new day of scientific cooperation between Cyprus and the US.