Cyprus and USA reaffirm their commitment for cooperation on defense

Cyprus and USA reaffirmed their commitment to further develop their cooperation on issues of security and defence during a meeting which Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides had on Monday morning in Nicosia with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper.

According to CNA information, Christodoulides and Cooper reviewed the current situation of the bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the US on issues of security and defence and discussed further steps.

In this framework they exchanged views, among others, as regards the issue of the partial lifting of the US arms embargo on Cyprus, Cyprus` participation in the US military training program IMET, and the establishment of a training facility, in Cyprus, named “Cyprus Center for Land, Open Seas and Port Security” (CYCLOPS) after the signing of an MoU during the US Secretary’s visit.

(CNA)

By gavriella
