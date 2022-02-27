Cyprus and Ukraine developments on President Anastasiades’ agenda during contacts in Saudi Arabia

The latest developments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the important geostrategic role Cyprus plays in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region will be on the agenda of President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades’ contacts next week.

A press release of the Director of the President’s press office, Andreas Iosif, said that on Monday, President Anastasiades will depart for Saudi Arabia for an official visit while on Wednesday he will receive Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The role which Cyprus plays in the international political arena as a member of the EU, its efforts and initiatives to promote international legality will be discussed at President Anastasiades’ meetings. The President is expected to inform his interlocutors on Turkey’s provocative actions and efforts to resume the negotiating procedure as well as the confidence-building measures proposed to help the procedure.

On 1st March, President Anastasiades will be in Saudi Arabia. Both countries are looking forward to further developing the already close relations and strengthening bilateral ties, especially in the fields of external policy, security, energy, environment, tourism, trade and investments, it is noted.

On 2 March, Israeli President Herzog will arrive on the island. The significance of the visit lies in the close cooperation Cyprus maintains with Israel. Both leaders will review the excellent relations and cooperation on both bilateral and trilateral levels.

Current international and Eastern Mediterranean developments will also be examined as well as issues pertaining to energy and the Cyprus problem, the press release says.

Next Thursday’s meetings of the Council of Ministers and the National Council are also deemed significant as President Anastasiades’ proposal for Confidence Building Measures and efforts to curb Turkey’s intransigence with a view to restarting negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus issue will be on the agenda for discussion with party political leaders.

