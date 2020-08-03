Cyprus and UK Defence Ministries agree on bilateral cooperation program

The Defence Ministries of Cyprus and the UK have agreed on a bilateral cooperation program for the period 2020 – 2021 which provides conducting operations in Cyprus and UK soil.

The program signed between the two countries provides for joint search and rescue operations in Cyprus soil and within its exclusive economic zone.

Moreover, Cyprus National Guard officers will have the opportunity to attend classes in Military Academies in the UK.

The two sides said that the agreement reflects their mutual will for further enhancement of the cooperation in the areas of defence and security.

Source: CNA