Cyprus and UAE sign a Defence and Military Memorandum of Cooperation

Cyprus and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed on Tuesday a Defence and Military Memorandum of Cooperation.

The Memorandum was signed during a teleconference by the Defence Ministers of the two countries, a Defence Ministry press release says.

They agreed on a tête-à-tête meeting when conditions allow in view of the pandemic.

Addressing today’s ceremony, Cyprus Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides said that the Republic of Cyprus aspires to establish a mutually beneficial cooperation between the military Forces of the two countries.

Petrides also stated that the recent, large-scale joint military drill with the code name MEDUSA, which took place with the participation of military forces from Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, France and the UAE constitutes a tangible proof of the prospects of the cooperation which enters into force with the signing of the Memorandum.

(CNA)