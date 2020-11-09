Cyprus and UAE Defence Ministers discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

Cyprus’ Minister of Defence, Charalambos Petrides had a telephone conversation on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi during which they expressed their wish to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries in the near future.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Defence, the two Ministers discussed the prospect of strengthening the cooperation of the two countries in the field of defence.

Petrides briefed his counterpart on current security issues and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the press release adds.

Both Ministers expressed their wish for the bilateral defence cooperation to further be enhanced in the near future, it concludes.

(CNA)