Cyprus and Papal embargo against Muslims in 14th century: lecture by Dr Coureas on February 15

The Centre of Natural and Cultural Heritage and the Cyprus Research Centre cordially invite you to the internet lecture of Dr Nicholas Coureas, Senior Researcher at the Cyprus Research Centre entitled

CYPRUS AND THE PAPAL EMBARGO AGAINST MUSLIMS IN THE 14th CENTURY

Synopsis

In this paper, the author will examine the effects that the papal prohibition on direct trade with the Muslims, in force between the years 1291-1344, had on Lusignan Cyprus. Firstly, he will examine the means by which the embargo was implemented, the goods and services it covered, its effectiveness and the devices by which those affected tried to evade or circumvent it, without being detected. In addition, he will mention the penalties imposed on those violating the embargo and the penances they had to perform. Finally, he will analyse the changing priorities in the Holy War between Western Christendom and Islam and how over time these made the papal embargo increasingly redundant, so that it eventually ceased to apply

