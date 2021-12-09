Cyprus and Spain sign MoU for cooperation in the field of health

NewsLocalCyprus and Spain sign MoU for cooperation in the field of health

Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantela and his Spanish counterpart Carolina Darias signed on Thursday a memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of health between the two countries.

Hadjipantela is in Madrid where he is accompanying the President during his meetings in the Spanish capital.

A presidency press release said the signing took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, where the two Ministers signed the Memorandum which provides, among other things, for the transfer of know-how and expertise in relation to transplants and the transfer of know-how for the regulatory framework of the distribution of pharmaceuticals.

The provisions of the memorandum on this issue are expected to increase the quality of the medical care offered to the citizens of the two countries.

It also provides for an exchange of knowledge in the field of organ donation, transplant, training ICU staff and exchanging information in the field of pharmaceuticals, such as pricing and evaluating medicines and medical equipment.

