Cyprus and Russia FMs reiterate commitment to further enhance bilateral relations

Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have reiterated their commitment to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries through letters they exchanged on Tuesday to mark the 60th anniversary from the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 18, 1960.

In his letter, Lavrov refers among other things to “the mutually beneficial cooperation which has been developed between the two countries, adding that he expects that his forthcoming visit in Cyprus will contribute in intensifying it throughout the entire spectrum of bilateral relations”, a Foreign Affairs Ministry press release issued today says.

“The Russian Federation’s commitment to support the Republic of Cyprus’ efforts to reach a comprehensive, just and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of relevant UN resolutions is also reaffirmed”, the press release adds.

In its letter, Christodoulides says the ties connecting the two countries and their peoples are multi-faceted and long-standing and are based on a strong foundation which makes them durable, while they are ruled by mutual respect and appreciation.

He expresses the Cypriot government’s and people’s gratitude over the Russian Federation’s “long-standing position in the efforts to end the illegal Turkish military occupation and to reunify the country and the people of Cyprus in accordance with international law principles, UN Security Council resolutions and European acquis, on the basis of a bizonal, bi-communal federation”, the press release says.

Christodoulides further assures Lavrov that these efforts will continue with the same determination until a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem is reached, it notes.

The Cypriot FM also says “he is looking forward to welcome Lavrov in Nicosia, in September to continue the constructive dialogue, to the benefit of the two peoples with the aim to promote peace, security and cooperation”, the press release concludes.

(CNA)