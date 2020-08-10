Cyprus and Russia agree to amend Double Tax Treaty

Cyprus and Russia agreed on Monday to amend the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, as Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides wrote in a post on his personal twitter account.

The Minister says that the agreement’s important and mutually beneficial and reassures economic ties between Russia and Cyprus.

Petrides, heading a group of Finance Ministry experts, met at noon with the Russian delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov.

Source: CNA