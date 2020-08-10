Cyprus and Russia agree to amend Double Tax Treaty

Cyprus and Russia agreed on Monday to amend the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, as Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides wrote in a post on his personal twitter account.
The Minister says that the agreement’s important and mutually beneficial and reassures economic ties between Russia and Cyprus.
Reassuring #economic ties between #Russia and #Cyprus. Amendment of the #DTT agreed today with Deputy PM Overchuk. Important and Mutually beneficial #agreement
— ConstantinosPetrides (@Petrides_C) August 10, 2020
Petrides, heading a group of Finance Ministry experts, met at noon with the Russian delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov.
Source: CNA