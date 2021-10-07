NewsLocalCyprus and Poland sign MoU on science, education, culture and sports

Cyprus and Poland sign MoU on science, education, culture and sports

Cyprus and Poland signed on Thursday an MoU in the fields of science, education, culture and sports. The cooperation agreement was signed during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace by Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou and Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Piotr Wawrzyk, in the framework of an official visit of the Polish President to Cyprus.

An Education Ministry press release says that the cooperation agreement coincides with the 60 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and confirms the close bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

The MoU strengthens the bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, culture, sports and youth. The final text of the agreement was ratified in June during a meeting of the Joint Cyprus-Poland committee set for this purpose. The two sides can now promote the exchange of information, good practices, education material and specialists in areas such as digital and environmental education and adult learning.

Cooperation can also be established in the framework of EU programs such as Erasmus+, eTwinning, European Solidarity Corps and International fora such as Finance Committee of the UN and UNESCO.

